Mt. Calvary Cemetery pays tribute to veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas hosted a special ceremony on Veterans Day.

In honor of Veterans Day, Mt. Calvary Cemetery hosted a Veterans Day Observance to pay tribute to dead and living men and women who have served our country. Sharon Vallejo, president of Catholic Cemeteries, said that having two sons who served made it extra special for her to express her appreciation to veterans.

“It’s important that we honor our men and women in the military,” said Vallejo. “That give us our freedom that we have today. I’m very passionate about because I had two boys who served.”

The ceremony kicked off with the presentation of colors by the Honor Guard and Pipes and Band, as well as the signing of the National Anthem, by Sergeant Jayme Green, member of the Topeka Police Department. The event also featured music by the American Legion Band. Mark Sarver, a veteran, said that it was special to see the community come together to support veterans.

“To see the people come out,” said Sarver. “To hear the music and word spoken, it always means a lot. Gives meaning to service that sometimes you forget what it means to people and then you hear them, the things they say. It means a lot.”

Jason Inskeep, Battalion commander, was the guest speaker for the event. He talked about the joy and challenges of the years he has served in the military.

“It’s also worth while because we know we are apart of something bigger than just ourselves,” said Commander Inskeep. “We really believe in doing in what we do, and that’s really to serve our community, serve our state, serve our nation.”

Mt. Calvary Cemetery has a new Veterans Garden Memorial that features up to 800 burial spaces for veterans and their spouses. Burial space and headstones in this section are available at no charge for all veterans.

