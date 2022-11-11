Merriam man killed after striking a pole in Johnson County

By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed Thursday night after driving off of the road and striking a pole on an overhead sign.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, two vehicles were travelling southbound on I35 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. A 2004 Acura was one in lane 1, and a 2015 Honda CR-V was in lane 3. The driver of the Acura, Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, of Merriam, lost control, crossed to the right, and struck the Honda. The Acura continued to drive off the of the road to the right and struck the pole for the overhead sign. The Honda also ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.

As a result of the crash, Srivisay was killed. The driver of the Honda, Kyle Braddock, 29, of Leawood, suffered no apparent injuries.

The crash log indicates both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

