KU blows past North Dakota State 82-59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks took care of North Dakota State Thursday night 82-59, thanks to a dominant first half performance.

Junior forward Jalen Wilson led all KU players with 21 points with 17 of those coming in the first half. The Jayhawks shot 56% from the field in the first half while holding the Bison to just 26%.

Kansas will now get ready for the State Farm Champions Classic where they will face #7 Duke on Tuesday, November 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.

