KU blows past North Dakota State 82-59

(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks took care of North Dakota State Thursday night 82-59, thanks to a dominant first half performance.

Junior forward Jalen Wilson led all KU players with 21 points with 17 of those coming in the first half. The Jayhawks shot 56% from the field in the first half while holding the Bison to just 26%.

Kansas will now get ready for the State Farm Champions Classic where they will face #7 Duke on Tuesday, November 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan
Mac Thomas and Damone Russell
Shawnee Co. Sheriff says two Topeka men are in custody facing multiple drug charges
Kansas man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Latest News

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
Sunflower Showdown sells out for fifth season at K-State
ESU outside hitter Leah Mach
ESU’s Leah Mach named All-MIAA selection
KU guard Holly Kersgieter scoring on a layup against Jacksonville
Kansas women’s basketball nabs win number one
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brayden Marcotte.
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brayden Marcotte