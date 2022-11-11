Kansas State golfer named Kansas Amateur Player of the Year

Cooper Schultz
Cooper Schultz(Kansas State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight year, K-State’s men’s golfer Cooper Schultz was recognized as the Kansas Amateur Player of the Year by Central Links Golf.

He became the third Wildcat to qualify for the US Amateur in consecutive years.

“It feels great to be recognized for the golf I’ve played, and I feel like I’ve earned it with the amount of work I’ve put in,” said Schultz. “There have been a lot of good golfers to win Kansas player of the year, and two of them are on the PGA Tour right now. So, having my name next to theirs is pretty special.”

The redshirt sophomore from Andover, Kansas turned his momentum from the summer into a special fall season for K-State. Schultz won the individual championship at the Wildcat Invitational and helped lead the Cats to three straight team titles to open the fall season.

The Big 12 Conference honored Schultz as the Big 12 Golfer of the Month in September, marking the first time a Wildcat received the award since 2018.

Schultz and the Wildcats will be back in action when their spring season tees off February 13-14 at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at a North Topeka apartment complex Thursday night
North Topeka apartment fire does $1.5 million damage
FILE
Marysville High School deemed safe after possible threats to students’ safety
A Topeka resident has created a petition to permanently close 45th Street bar on the city's...
Topeka resident creates petition to close 45th St. bar over safety concerns
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Brandon Helm
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants

Latest News

Felix Anuidke-Uzomah
K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah named semifinalist for Ronnie Lott IMPACT Trophy
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Chiefs rule WR Mecole Hardman out for game with Jaguars
Washburn Rural's Maddie Carter
Washburn Rural’s Maddie Carter commits to Kansas
Washburn volleyball
Washburn volleyball wins thriller over Central Oklahoma in MIAA Quarterfinal