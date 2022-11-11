Kansas State golfer named Kansas Amateur Player of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight year, K-State’s men’s golfer Cooper Schultz was recognized as the Kansas Amateur Player of the Year by Central Links Golf.

He became the third Wildcat to qualify for the US Amateur in consecutive years.

“It feels great to be recognized for the golf I’ve played, and I feel like I’ve earned it with the amount of work I’ve put in,” said Schultz. “There have been a lot of good golfers to win Kansas player of the year, and two of them are on the PGA Tour right now. So, having my name next to theirs is pretty special.”

The redshirt sophomore from Andover, Kansas turned his momentum from the summer into a special fall season for K-State. Schultz won the individual championship at the Wildcat Invitational and helped lead the Cats to three straight team titles to open the fall season.

The Big 12 Conference honored Schultz as the Big 12 Golfer of the Month in September, marking the first time a Wildcat received the award since 2018.

Schultz and the Wildcats will be back in action when their spring season tees off February 13-14 at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.