Kansas-born astronaut returns home

U.S. astronaut Nick Hague Russian, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), gestures prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)(Dmitri Lovetsky | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOXIE, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas man’s dream of reaching the stars became a reality when NASA chose him as an astronaut in 2013. That astronaut, Nick Hague, returned home to Hoxie on Friday and spoke to Hoxie High School students about his career.

Hague, whose career began in the 1990s at the Air Force Academy, has done three spacewalks and spent over 200 days in space so far. He has conducted hundreds of experiments from the International Space Station, where he has been deployed twice. His work on the ISS has included biology, robotics, and more.

In addition to his time with NASA, Hague has worked in the Senate and the Pentagon. He says in all his different roles, one thing has never changed: the teamwork.

“It’s the family, it’s the friends, it’s the team, it’s the togetherness … where we figure out how to be better than we can be by ourselves,” Hague said.

“You just have to be willing to help your friend, and you have to be willing to ask for help when you need it. That’s the secret.”

