K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah named semifinalist for Ronnie Lott IMPACT Trophy

Felix Anuidke-Uzomah
Felix Anuidke-Uzomah(Chandler Mixon | Kansas State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anuidke-Uzomah was one of nine defensive players in the country who was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Lott IMPACT trophy, the award’s organization announced on Friday.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, now in its 19th year, is awarded to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an impact on and of the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

Anudike-Uzomah ranks 12th in the nation with 7.5 sacks and has a team-high 9 tackles for loss. A product of Kansas City, Missouri, he has 19.5 career sacks to rank 10th in school history and second among active players.

No. 19 Kansas State faces Baylor on Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The game, which kicks off at 6:00 p.m., will be shown on FS1.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at a North Topeka apartment complex Thursday night
North Topeka apartment fire does $1.5 million damage
FILE
Marysville High School deemed safe after possible threats to students’ safety
A Topeka resident has created a petition to permanently close 45th Street bar on the city's...
Topeka resident creates petition to close 45th St. bar over safety concerns
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Brandon Helm
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants

Latest News

Cooper Schultz
Kansas State golfer named Kansas Amateur Player of the Year
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Chiefs rule WR Mecole Hardman out for game with Jaguars
Washburn Rural's Maddie Carter
Washburn Rural’s Maddie Carter commits to Kansas
Washburn volleyball
Washburn volleyball wins thriller over Central Oklahoma in MIAA Quarterfinal