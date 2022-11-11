K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah named semifinalist for Ronnie Lott IMPACT Trophy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anuidke-Uzomah was one of nine defensive players in the country who was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Lott IMPACT trophy, the award’s organization announced on Friday.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, now in its 19th year, is awarded to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an impact on and of the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

Anudike-Uzomah ranks 12th in the nation with 7.5 sacks and has a team-high 9 tackles for loss. A product of Kansas City, Missouri, he has 19.5 career sacks to rank 10th in school history and second among active players.

No. 19 Kansas State faces Baylor on Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The game, which kicks off at 6:00 p.m., will be shown on FS1.

