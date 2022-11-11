Identity Quest helps you learn your own story

The Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library is hosting a Genealogy Conference and Heritage Celebration Nov. 12 & 13.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event this weekend at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library can help you discover the story of your past.

It’s called Identity Quest. TSCPL genealogy librarian Sherri Camp and professional genealogist, TV host and author Kenyatta Berry visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event.

The weekend begins with a genealogy conference from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. People may attend in-person or virtually. Full details and registration is at https://events.tscpl.org/event/6823169.

A heritage celebration takes over Sunday, Nov. 13, featuring music, dance, crafts and arts from various cultures.

