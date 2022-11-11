Friday forecast: Sunny but cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures for most areas were in the upper 40s-low 50s during the timeframe we would get our afternoon high this time of year. That’s looking to be the warmest we’ll be for the next week so that gives you an idea of the unseasonably cool air we’ll be dealing with for the next week to possibly 2 weeks.

Taking Action:

Stay warm as we enter a pretty long stretch of abnormally cold conditions for this time of year. This includes heating your home properly so you don’t get a home fire and making sure your pets are safe as well especially at night with lows in the teens and 20s.

While confidence remains fairly high that precipitation chances for the next 8 days are low we’re still monitoring a few opportunities for possible precipitation in the next 8 days starting on Monday. Confidence is low on specifics due to model inconsistencies so keep checking back daily for updates to the forecast.

Until then we’ll be keeping an eye on the cloud cover through Sunday. Most models are keeping it sunny today and tomorrow with more clouds Sunday however there are a few models indicating some more clouds tonight and tomorrow which would impact temperatures.

Normal High: 57/Normal Low: 35 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to around 40°. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph. Wind chills in the 20s to around 30° during the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds NW around 5 mph. Wind chills in the teens possibly single digits near the Nebraska border.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NW 5-10 mph. Wind chills upper 20s-low 30s by the afternoon.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s east of HWY 75 but potentially could be in the upper 40s west of Manhattan toward central KS. Winds SE 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

There remains a low chance of a wintry mix Monday afternoon into the evening hours which could change over to light snow late Monday night. Again confidence remains low on this scenario so this will be monitored throughout the weekend.

The next possible chance of precipitation would be a chance for snow next Friday into Friday night however the other long range model keeps the area dry.

Long range forecast: Thanksgiving still looks chilly with highs in the 40s and dry conditions

