Fire breaks out at North Topeka apartment complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews are currently en route to the scene of a fire that has engulfed an apartment complex in North Topeka.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a call came in just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night for a report of a fire at a three story building at 115 NW Redbud Ave.

This is a developing story and 13NEWS is sending a reporter to the location. Updates will be provided as they become available.

