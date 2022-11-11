Fire breaks out at North Topeka apartment complex

By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews are currently en route to the scene of a fire that has engulfed an apartment complex in North Topeka.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a call came in just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night for a report of a fire at a three story building at 115 NW Redbud Ave.

This is a developing story and 13NEWS is sending a reporter to the location. Updates will be provided as they become available.

