Djana shows off the sweet reasons to adopt a senior pet
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Djana is the perfect example of all the love an older dog or cat has to offer.
Djana is an older mixed-breed dog who visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society. Emi explained why animals like Djana can be a good option for people to add to their household.
See more adoptable pets at www.hhhstopeka.org.
