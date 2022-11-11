Djana shows off the sweet reasons to adopt a senior pet

Djana is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Djana is the perfect example of all the love an older dog or cat has to offer.

Djana is an older mixed-breed dog who visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society. Emi explained why animals like Djana can be a good option for people to add to their household.

See more adoptable pets at www.hhhstopeka.org.

