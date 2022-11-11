Chiefs rule WR Mecole Hardman out for game with Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) into the end zone to score a touchdown in the second quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)(Lachlan Cunningham | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled wide receiver Mecole Hardman out for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hardman did not practice at all this week due to an abdomen injury.

READ MORE: Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster expresses desire to stay in KC

Running back Jerick McKinnon was a limited participant in Friday’s practice due to shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Sunday’s game against Jacksonville will be the first game missed during Hardman’s NFL career. The fourth-year wide receiver has 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns this season. He scored the Chiefs’ lone receiving touchdown during Sunday night’s overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at a North Topeka apartment complex Thursday night
North Topeka apartment fire does $1.5 million damage
FILE
Marysville High School deemed safe after possible threats to students’ safety
A Topeka resident has created a petition to permanently close 45th Street bar on the city's...
Topeka resident creates petition to close 45th St. bar over safety concerns
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Brandon Helm
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants

Latest News

Cooper Schultz
Kansas State golfer named Kansas Amateur Player of the Year
Felix Anuidke-Uzomah
K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah named semifinalist for Ronnie Lott IMPACT Trophy
Washburn Rural's Maddie Carter
Washburn Rural’s Maddie Carter commits to Kansas
Washburn volleyball
Washburn volleyball wins thriller over Central Oklahoma in MIAA Quarterfinal