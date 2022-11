TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage City High School alumni and current Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen will miss the 2023 MLB season.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, Treinen underwent right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff repair surgery, which will sideline him until at least 2024.

