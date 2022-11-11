Area dental office grants free services to veterans with no dental insurance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Westport Dental Family Dentistry offered free dental services for veterans with no dental insurance in its the second annual free dental military day.

The dental office, located at 2215 SW Westport Dr., offered local veterans, the national guard or reserves, and retirees free services including exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, and single day extractions for any servicemember that does not have dental insurance.

All servicemembers in need of services had to provide a military I.D. or DD214 form in order to show that they are veteran of the U.S. military.

Dr. Jeff Larkin, DDS, is the dentist at Westport Dental an is also a Lieutenant Colonel with the 190th Air Refueling Wing. Dr. Larkin said that he and his fellow colleagues want to help out their veterans with their dental health.

“They only get VA coverage if they have got 100% disability or a service connected injury with their teeth,” said Dr. Larkin. “So, even then not all of the teeth are covered sometimes. They’ll cover a few of the teeth that, you know, got damaged during service so we are here to take care of their whole mouth and help out in any way we can.”

Larkin says he hopes that one day more dentists will offer these free services for veterans on Veterans Day.

“Hopefully, some people will start copying us and doing this too,” said Dr. Larkin. “Would love to have more dentists help support the veterans in the area, because there is a lot of them, so we go a lot of people we don’t want to leave behind.”

According to Dr. Larkin, they had about 50 to 60 patients scheduled for the day.

