2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter

Travis Mock.
Travis Mock.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Nov. 11: Sedgwick County booking sheets show Travis Mock was arrested on several charges stemming from Thursday night’s deadly crash, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence.

Mock was also arrested for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and other drug-, traffic and driving-related offenses.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Mock was driving on the northbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound K-96. When he left the roadway and struck the two people changing a tire on the driver’s side of their vehicle.

The KHP identified the victims as 20-year-old Christian Evans of Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita.

Update: Two people died from their injuries after a pickup hit them on the shoulder of the highway near I-135 and K-96. Police said the two were working to replace a flat tire when a Dodge pickup went onto the shoulder and hit them. Both died at the scene, police said.

Police confirmed the pickup’s driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. There were no other injuries.

Two people are dead following a crash from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96.

The Wichita Police Department tweeted out information asking drivers to avoid the north interchange.

“I-135 to eastbound K-96 will be shut down for an unknown amount of time. Drive safely, Wichita,” said the city.

