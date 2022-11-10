Young Trustees hosting annual chili cook off

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the weather getting cold, come warm up with some delicious chili. Young Trustees is hosting its 5th Annual Chili Cook-Off this Saturday, November 12th.

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation’s Young Trustees have organized this family-friendly event as a way for businesses and citizens to gather in support of our local non-profits. 100% of all Chili Cook-off proceeds will go to local non-profits.

M.L. Latimore, a co-chair of the cook-off, said that this event is a great way to support non-profits. ”They get to choose one non-profit of their choosing to sponsor and if they win (1st, 2nd, or 3rd) they get to have all their proceeds go toward that foundation. I think it’s a good way for not only the young trustees but different people in the community to get behind the non-profits for all the good things that they do for the community,” said Latimore.

The group said they will have over 25 different chili recipes/samples while also having family fun activities. As they like to do this around the Kansas State game they will still have a 15 ft. jumbotron outside of Rockin K’s at KSU Foundation Park.

All proceeds and prize money are donated across several non-profits in the Manhattan area as well as the Young Trustees of Manhattan. In 2021, over $17,000 was given away to 30 different non-profit organizations.

The cook-off is from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. at Rockin K’s.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.