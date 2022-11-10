Wednesday’s Child - Dana

Wednesday's Child - Dana
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week Lori Hutchinson spends some time with Dana, our Wednesday’s Child, at Board and Brush in Southwest Topeka.

It’s a perfect place for someone like Dana who loves to do arts and crafts. Dana also hopes to attend cosmetology school, with aspirations to become a hair designer.

Designing the right family for Dana is simple. She would like to have other kids in the house, and parents who will give some positive strokes.

“I want some siblings younger than me because I get along with younger kids but I do get along with older kids,” Dana explained. “I want a family with mom and dad and accept me for what I am. That actually understands who I am and understands my problems.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

