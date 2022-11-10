Washburn Rural students hear from area companies on technical career fields

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural High School hosted a career fair Wednesday so its students can hear from multiple technical companies across the area and lead them to think more about their future careers.

More than 60 employers visited Washburn Rural to talk with the students about a range of fields from architecture to engineering to marketing to chemistry. A majority of visiting companies were in the technical field. Depending on their own interests, each student got to pick a session and observe during one of their class periods.

Keith Wetzel, Washburn Rural’s school counselor, says he wants the students to develop an understanding of the many options in the workforce, whether it requires a college degree or not.

“One of the things we want the kids to gain is an understanding of the variety of different careers that are out there,” said Wetzel. “Some require a four-year degree, others do not, and so we have a wide range of careers that are here represented to give kids that exposure.”

Employees who spoke at the fair worked for companies like Advisors Excel, the Topeka Zoo, Mammoth Construction, Stormont Vail, as well as many other area companies.

