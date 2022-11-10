UGWT says over 1,000 families have signed up for this year’s Christmas Bureau

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka is shifting to the matchmaking phase of its annual Christmas Bureau.

As they continue to enter the data collected during intakes held over the last few weeks, the non-profit says around 1,070 families have already signed up for this year’s Bureau.

With about 40 to 50 more households than last year, and larger household sizes expected, the United Way could use plenty of help matching those families to their donors.

”It allows people who are maybe down on their luck that are not able to financially afford items or gifts for their families on the holidays. So this allows them to pay some of those more important things, like bills or food, and still give back to their families,” said Jessica Lehnherr, UWGT President/CEO.

If you’d like to adopt a family, or simply donate, click here.

