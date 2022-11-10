Trail in Abilene Receives grant for Iron Horse Trail

The $50,000 grant will help with phase 3 of the plan.
By Joseph Robben
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail.

Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge Street in Enterprise and traveling west across the Smoky Hill River Bridge.

Julie Roller Weeks, director of Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, said this grant gives the trial to be a recreational spot for many to enjoy. ”Our goal is not only to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for people but to spur new businesses so we hope eventually we can connect into the Flint Hills trail center state park and for Abilene to be the gateway to the Flint Hills trail state park.” said Roller Weeks.

The grant funds will build an 8′ wide trail along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad’s track. Funds will also construct two, 4′ walkways along Bridge #3 and the Smoky Hill River Bridge. The Community Foundation of Dickinson County will provide a $12,455 (20%) match for the grant.

In July, Phase 1 of the Iron Horse Trail from Abilene to Jeep Road received a $35,368 grant from the Sunflower Foundation. The Quality of Life Coalition will also provide $50,000 for the trail through the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant program.

“We are fortunate to have so many community partners on board and supporting this project,” said Roller Weeks.

