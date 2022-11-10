TPS holds Indigenous Family Night at Jardine Middle School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is holding several events to observe Native American Heritage Month.

Wednesday night was the district’s annual Indigenous Family Night at Jardine Middle School.

Families were provided information from the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and district consultants assisted students enroll for their Certificate Degree of Indian Blood.

“This Title 6 program here at 501 is a lineal descent program. So some of our students can just have ancestors that are indigenous and they themselves might not be enrolled with their nation, so we are just kind of helping them start the process,” said Yale Taylor, consulting teacher of Native American Studies for USD 501.

The degree helps the students qualify for certain scholarships and health services available to individuals of Native American descent.

