TPS holds Indigenous Family Night at Jardine Middle School

Topeka Public Schools hosted its indigenous Family Night at Jardine Middle School.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is holding several events to observe Native American Heritage Month.

Wednesday night was the district’s annual Indigenous Family Night at Jardine Middle School.

Families were provided information from the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and district consultants assisted students enroll for their Certificate Degree of Indian Blood.

“This Title 6 program here at 501 is a lineal descent program. So some of our students can just have ancestors that are indigenous and they themselves might not be enrolled with their nation, so we are just kind of helping them start the process,” said Yale Taylor, consulting teacher of Native American Studies for USD 501.

The degree helps the students qualify for certain scholarships and health services available to individuals of Native American descent.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

Dana, 13 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Dana
Wednesday's Child - Dana
Witman says inflation may be why donations are off to a slower start.
Topeka Rescue Mission hopes to collect enough gifts for families in time for Christmas
Witman says inflation may be why donations are off to a slower start.
Witman says inflation may be why donations are off to a slower start.