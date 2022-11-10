Topeka Rescue Mission hopes to collect enough gifts for families in time for Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Rescue Mission has a long gift list to fill.

“We are blessed to serve 200 guests at our shelter, another 200 for unsheltered guests who are living in the community in Topeka and another 200-500 families from the Christmas Bureau. Some of those numbers are a little higher than what we have seen in the past, as a need has gone up,” said Holton Witman, TRM Director of Distribution Services.

Witman says inflation may be why donations are off to a slower start - he says a simple present can go a long way.

“I think there is a lot of power in being able to provide kiddos especially with a little bit of Christmas joy this season.”

TRM Executive Director, LaManda Broyles said they have faith the community will assist with their greatest needs.

“The community has really donated and blessed us with kids toys from birth all the way to 18, right now we are seeing we need more toys for ages 12-18 for boys and girls,” said Mike Schoettle, Assistant Director of Distribution Services.

The Rescue Mission also hopes to collect donations for single parents - so they can share the holiday joy as well.

“What we are seeing the need of every single year historically are wallets, purses, wristlets, slippers, bath and body items and body wash, perfume.”

TRM says not only are they trying to fill families with the Christmas spirit, they want to fill their stomachs as well. Like the gifts, the food donations are slowing down.

“Every family that we adopt we will give them a holiday turkey or chicken or ham. Along with the meat, we will give them stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, cake mixes and any other fixings we can put in there so they can have a nice holiday meal,” said Schoettle.

Donations can be dropped off at 401 NW Norris. from 8-3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To see a list of Christmas wishlists, click here.

