Topeka prepares for CoreFirst Ice Rink grand opening

Tickets are officially on sale for Evergy Plaza’s new winter attraction -- the ice skating rink.
Tickets are officially on sale for Evergy Plaza’s new winter attraction -- the ice skating rink.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand opening for Evergy Plaza’s first ice rink is just around the corner.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust and Evergy Plaza announced Thursday morning that they are thrilled to open the CoreFirst Ice Rink to the public at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Broadway star and Parsons native Jeff Kready will emcee the Grand Opening event and ribbon-cutting.

Evergy Plaza noted that this will be the first year an ice rink has been implemented in the area with construction finished in the first week of November, followed by a 2-day soft opening and then the Grand Opening on Nov. 12.

“CoreFirst is so excited that the ice rink will finally be open for business! Collaborating with Evergy Plaza and other community partners on projects to make our city better is always our top commitment. We hope everyone joins in on the fun and makes some winter memories at the rink,” said Kurt Kuta, President & CEO of CoreFirst.

On Saturday, the group said the community can expect to see a plethora of activity at the plaza. In addition to Kready as emcee, John Fager, Senior Vice President of Marketing at CoreFirst Bank & Trust will cut the ribbon and Poppin’ Minis will be onsite as a vendor. the event is free to attend, however, skating sessions are not included.

“We can’t wait to have the community join us on the ice this winter,” said John Knight, Director of Evergy Plaza. “There will be great opportunities for the public to come together at the CoreFirst Ice Rink. We’re looking forward to being in the center of it all!”

The rink will be open from Nov. 12 through Jan. 29th, which coincides with many holiday events taking place on or near Evergy Plaza - including the Christmas Parade and lighting of the tree.

Tickets for skating sessions are now available for purchase HERE as well as on-site.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan
Kansas man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Kris Kobach on stage after winning Kansas Attorney General race.
Kris Kobach claims victory in tight race for Attorney General

Latest News

Manhattan High School sculpture depicts its Indian mascot.
Kansas Board of Education recommends removal of Indian mascots
Military Month Family Day at Midwest Car Collection
Military Month Family Day at Midwest Car Collection
FILE
3+ million middle, high school students report they use tobacco
A Topeka resident has created a petition to permanently close 45th Street bar on the city's...
Topeka resident creates petition to close 45th St. bar over safety concerns