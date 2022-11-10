Topeka prepares for CoreFirst Ice Rink grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand opening for Evergy Plaza’s first ice rink is just around the corner.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust and Evergy Plaza announced Thursday morning that they are thrilled to open the CoreFirst Ice Rink to the public at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Broadway star and Parsons native Jeff Kready will emcee the Grand Opening event and ribbon-cutting.

Evergy Plaza noted that this will be the first year an ice rink has been implemented in the area with construction finished in the first week of November, followed by a 2-day soft opening and then the Grand Opening on Nov. 12.

“CoreFirst is so excited that the ice rink will finally be open for business! Collaborating with Evergy Plaza and other community partners on projects to make our city better is always our top commitment. We hope everyone joins in on the fun and makes some winter memories at the rink,” said Kurt Kuta, President & CEO of CoreFirst.

On Saturday, the group said the community can expect to see a plethora of activity at the plaza. In addition to Kready as emcee, John Fager, Senior Vice President of Marketing at CoreFirst Bank & Trust will cut the ribbon and Poppin’ Minis will be onsite as a vendor. the event is free to attend, however, skating sessions are not included.

“We can’t wait to have the community join us on the ice this winter,” said John Knight, Director of Evergy Plaza. “There will be great opportunities for the public to come together at the CoreFirst Ice Rink. We’re looking forward to being in the center of it all!”

The rink will be open from Nov. 12 through Jan. 29th, which coincides with many holiday events taking place on or near Evergy Plaza - including the Christmas Parade and lighting of the tree.

Tickets for skating sessions are now available for purchase HERE as well as on-site.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.