Thursday forecast: Cold front today, spotty showers/storms at times

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dress for 40s and 50s today despite a warm start in the 60s this morning. A cold front will be pushing through leading to falling temperatures through the day which will be the higher impact compared to the rain chance. Consider it lucky if your area gets more than 0.10″ of rain today.

Taking Action:

Cold front will have likely passed through all of northeast KS by 1pm leading to falling temperatures after that and temperatures that could range anywhere from mid 40s to mid 50s by 5pm.

Have the umbrella just in case but rain today is not looking very promising with most spots receiving a Trace-0.10″ for those that get rain at all. Highest rain chance today will occur this afternoon/early evening near I-35 where there is a higher potential to get 0.10″-0.30″. With this said lightning is the main threat if t-storms develop as the severe weather threat has diminished.

Be ready for cold temperatures tonight lasting for at least 2 weeks with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s with a low probability it gets warmer than 60° through Thanksgiving Day.



Precipitation chances remain low for the next 8 days: Of course we have the chance for rain with a few t-storms today but still keeping an eye on early next week. One of the models is indicating a chance for snow Monday night through Tuesday night (not heavy maybe just a couple inches) while the other model has a low chance that areas near I-35 get a wintry mix Monday evening with completely dry conditions Tuesday so confidence remains very low on the track of this storm system.

Normal High: 58/Normal Low: 35 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds this morning with the cold front pushing through. Cold front will start to impact Concordia around sunrise and continues a southward progression shifting winds to the northwest gusting up to 30 mph. There may be a very narrow band of rain with an isolated t-storm along the front. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s by 5pm.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow (Veteran’s Day): Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to around 40°. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

This weekend will lead to upper teens to mid 20s for lows and highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s with winds not as strong. Latest models are leaning more toward a slight breeze Sunday vs Saturday (gusts 20-25 mph) with clouds increasing from the west so this will be fine-tuned in the coming days.

We’ll continue to monitor several rounds of reinforcing shots of colder air through the week. Temperatures do stay ‘warmer’ next week in the 20s for lows due to more cloud cover acting as a blanket to keep it warmer compared to if we had clear skies.

