Thieves steal $1,000 photo from Manhattan alley

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for three men who stole a $1,000 photo from an alley in Aggieville.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that officials with the City of Manhattan reported a theft in the 1300 block of Laramie St.

Officials indicate that around 3 p.m. three male suspects stole a photo in plexiglass from the alley between the Aggieville parking garage and Rally House.

According to RCPD, the photo cost around $1,000.

If anyone has information about this crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

