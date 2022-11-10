Sunflower Showdown sells out for fifth season at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The football edition of the Sunflower Showdown has sold out for the fifth-straight season it has been hosted at K-State.

Officials from Kansas State University Athletics announced on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, that the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against the University of Kansas has sold out as all available standing-room-only tickets have been purchased.

K-State indicated that this is the seventh straight home game sellout this season - the first time the football team has played in front of capacity crowds in every home game since 2016. It will also be the fifth straight home sellout against KU - excluding the 2020 COVID season.

Currently, K-State ranks third nationally at 102.1% in capacity among stadiums with seating for at least 50,000 fans.

The university noted that fans with standing-room-only tickets are able to watch the game from various standing locations on the concourse. The best locations are the north and west concourses and the corners of the stadium near the videoboards. These areas can be found behind sections 2, 5, 8-12, 14, 16, 18-19, 29-34 and above the Wabash Landing in the northwest corner.

K-State also said that three beer gardens can also be found inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium - the north and south tailgate terraces on the west side and the Powercat Porch in the southeast corner. It encouraged standing-room-only ticket holders to arrive early to secure their viewing locations.

The university said it can only guarantee admittance to games and provide customer service resolutions on tickets purchased straight from it or its official secondary ticket partner - StubHub. Fans who still need tickets should only buy them via StubHub.

Due to a rising number of fraudulent tickets, K-State has advised fans who have already bought tickets through other sites to ensure they have downloaded their tickets to their mobile wallets and confirm with the provider that their ticket is valid for entry.

The Sunflower Showdown is set to be played on Saturday, Nov. 26.

K-State said fans can guarantee a reserved seat for next year by ordering season tickets now. Those tickets can be bought HERE.

