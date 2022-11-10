Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brayden Marcotte

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Brayden Marcotte from Lyndon High School.

Brayden runs cross country and track and plays basketball for the Tigers.

When he’s not running down the court or track, Brayden participates in FBLA, FCA, STUCO and the National Honor Society. He also manages to keep up his 4.0 GPA.

Brayden wants to major in civil or architectural engineering which he plans to pursue at Saint Mary University.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

Four Washburn volleyball players received All-MIAA honors on Wednesday.
Four Ichabods earn All-MIAA volleyball honors
Former Kansas Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn was named the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday....
Former KU guard named head coach of Brooklyn Nets
FILE
Some Kansas cities found to be among best in nation for sports
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on a touchdown run as Tennessee...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes betting favorite for NFL MVP