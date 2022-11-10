Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brayden Marcotte

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Brayden Marcotte from Lyndon High School.

Brayden runs cross country and track and plays basketball for the Tigers.

When he’s not running down the court or track, Brayden participates in FBLA, FCA, STUCO and the National Honor Society. He also manages to keep up his 4.0 GPA.

Brayden wants to major in civil or architectural engineering which he plans to pursue at Saint Mary University.

