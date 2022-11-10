Red Cross offers tips to keep Kansans safe, warm as temperature drops

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures across NE Kansas are expected to drastically drop, the Red Cross has offered tips to keep residents safe and warm.

The Red Cross says it encourages Kansans to take a moment to prepare for freezing conditions. It provided the following quick tips and reminders to help:

Have an emergency plan in place. Know who your support network is in case you need help or a place to stay.

Drain outside faucets so they do not freeze and burst. Insulate them as much as possible.

Make sure there is plenty of heating fuel whether it is propane, wood or another source.

Check smoke alarms to see if they are working properly.

Keep phones charged and have a backup power source ready in case of an outage.

Keep vehicles fueled up.

Make sure a roadside emergency kit is in the car and has everything needed in case of getting stranded - blankets, gloves, flares, water and snacks.

Remember pets. Give them extra blankets or something to keep them warm. Bring them inside if needed and make sure outdoor food and water bowls are not frozen.

Check on senior adult neighbors and ensure they have everything needed to shelter in place.

Have a go bag ready with essentials in case you need to leave your home due to a power or heat outage. Fill it with bottled water, snacks, a flashlight, extra clothes, medications and emergency information including insurance rep, utility numbers, and medical and doctor information.

Go through preparedness bags and replace anything outdated or perishable.

Have proof of residency on hand. Update driver’s licenses with correct addresses or have a copy of a current utility bill. These are needed in the event disaster relief or assistance is needed or if access to neighborhoods is needed after a disaster happens.

“Preparedness builds resiliency within your home and your community, and it lessens the impact of a disaster on your household. So, please do what you can to stay prepared,” said Linda Medford, Regional Preparedness Programs Manager for the Red Cross of Kansas and Oklahoma. “Start small with a plan of action and a go bag, and build on it as you can.”

The organization noted that if residents do not have fire alarms, it can install them for free.

