Pedal power fuels Cranksgiving food drive

Cranksgiving is a food drive by bicycle. It takes off 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 from Coffee Bar, SW 17 & Washburn
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Combine a pedal-powered pasttime with a passion to give back, and you have a seat at the table for “Cranksgiving.”

The 10th annual Cranksgiving food drive is this Sunday, Nov. 13. Karl Fundenberger, one of the organizers, joined Eye on NE Kansas to explain what he described as a food drive by bicycle.

Registration opens 10 a.m. at Coffee Bar, SW 17th & Washburn. The ride departs at 10:30 a.m. and all riders are expected to be back at Coffee Bar by noon. Karl said siders have the option of “racing” to collect all 10 items on a list by making at least four stops, or they can join a group ride to a local grocery store to make their haul. He said if people see them pedaling past, they’re welcome to bring out donations to them (items from Doorstep’s food wish list, or monetary contributions), or they can bring donations to Coffee Bar. You also may make donations online at biketopeka.com.

The event benefits Doorstep and is organized by Topeka Community Cycle Project.

