Mindfulness may treat anxiety just as well as medication, study says

FILE: People practice yoga during a class. A study said mindfulness techniques can be...
FILE: People practice yoga during a class. A study said mindfulness techniques can be beneficial in treating anxiety disorders.(PIXNIO)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans who deal with severe anxiety may be able to treat their condition without medications.

According to a study published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry, mindfulness-based cognitive therapy and mindfulness-based stress reduction appear to be beneficial for treating anxiety disorders.

The findings are based on a review of data collected last year from nearly 300 people in a clinical trial.

There were some limitations to the research such as recruitment was only held in three medical centers and most of the participants were female.

Researchers say they don’t know why mindfulness appears to help lower anxiety.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan
Kris Kobach on stage after winning Kansas Attorney General race.
Kris Kobach claims victory in tight race for Attorney General
Kansas man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Latest News

The National Toy Hall of Fame announced its new entrants from its 12 finalists in 2022.
Top, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe in toy hall of fame
Smokey River Entertainment District rendering
KCMO to welcome cannabis lounges in new entertainment district
WIBW SANTA PROMO
WIBW SANTA
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child