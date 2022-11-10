Marysville High School deemed safe after Thursday morning incident

FILE
FILE(WECT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville High School has been deemed safe after an incident on Thursday morning.

Marysville High School says on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, that student safety concerns were brought to its attention. It said it has thoroughly investigated, brought the police in, and found that the school is safe.

USD 364 said the school will remain open this afternoon, however, parents are welcome to check students out at their discretion. Students will be allowed back for practices and games.

The high school administration said police will remain in the building for the remainder of the day.

The District also noted that the elementary school has no safety concerns at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan
Kansas man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Kris Kobach on stage after winning Kansas Attorney General race.
Kris Kobach claims victory in tight race for Attorney General

Latest News

2022 State of the Community
Hundreds turn out for annual State of Community event in downtown Topeka
Washburn volleyball
Washburn volleyball gears up for MIAA tournament
KDWP officials search for the person responsible for poaching this buck on Nov. 8, 2022.
Kansas Game Wardens search for hunter responsible for poaching 8-point buck
Brandon Helm
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants