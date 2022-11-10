Marysville High School deemed safe after Thursday morning incident

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville High School has been deemed safe after an incident on Thursday morning.

Marysville High School says on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, that student safety concerns were brought to its attention. It said it has thoroughly investigated, brought the police in, and found that the school is safe.

USD 364 said the school will remain open this afternoon, however, parents are welcome to check students out at their discretion. Students will be allowed back for practices and games.

The high school administration said police will remain in the building for the remainder of the day.

The District also noted that the elementary school has no safety concerns at this time.

