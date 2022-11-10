Manhattan seeing benefits of bioscience expansions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan is bustling with activity, with several projects underway adding businesses and improving quality of life.

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Smith visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the developments.

Smith said Manhattan is benefiting from regional investments in the bioscience industry. A centerpiece for MHK is the National Bio and Agro Defense Facility. He said some workers already are on board, with scientists set to move in over the next couple years. Aside from NBAF, Scorpion is investing in a $650 million facility, while Manhattan Area Technical College holds a groundbreaking Friday on a new building to house programs addressing skilled labor needs of some of the new business developments.

Smith also talked about the Aggieville improvement project, and how nominations are now open for Manhattan’s 15 Under 40 program.

