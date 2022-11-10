Lewis Toyota donates $15,000 to support The Race Against Breast Cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lewis Toyota presented a $15,000 check on Wednesday to The Race Against Breast Cancer, a non-profit organization which helps provide mammograms to those in need across NE Kansas.

Brad Lewis, owner of Lewis Toyota, presented the check to Dawn Robertson, who is an administrator with RABC. He said he is thankful to have received the support of the community.

“We are thrilled to have the communities support for this project.... we all know someone that has been affected so to have raised $15000 based on $100 per car shows that people are really engaged and supportive,” Lewis said.

Lewis said they donated $100 for every car sold during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and then matched the amount.

