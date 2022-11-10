KSU Foundation touts $51.4 million growth in investments, thanks donors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Foundation has touted its growth of $51.4 million in investments during the 2022 fiscal year and has thanked its donors.

Kansas State University says the KSU Foundation’s long-term investment pool has increased to more than $912 million as of June 30. It said the growth of $51.4 million was the result of generous donations and a 5.72% return was earned on investments.

K-State said the Foundation’s long-term investment pool also posted a 10-year annualized return of 9.25% and a 20-year annualized return of 7.9% in the 2022 fiscal year. It said more than 4,000 endowed funds were distributed over $26 million to the university based on the fund’s donor-designated focus.

“We are so excited to share these positive returns for the K-State family in a period when stocks and bonds experienced negative returns broadly,” said Lois Cox, KSU Foundation senior vice president of investments and chief investment officer. “Strong investment returns across market cycles help endowed funds meet the ultimate objective of intergenerational equity: Creating sustainable and relevant value across generations.”

K-State indicated that Cox leads the in-house investment team which manages the long-term investment pool. The pool serves as a way to invest in individual endowed funds - permanent gifts meant to grow over time for a specific purpose at the school.

“The investment team is mindful about preserving capital and managing investment risk so that donors’ endowed funds are available for the purposes for which they’re intended,” Cox said.

The University noted that donors make a positive impact on K-State when they designate a donation so that its principal remains intact and grows forever. It said the investment income from permanently restricted gifts is used to support excellence at the school in the present and well into the future.

“Growing a strong long-term investment pool, including endowed funds, is vital to the current and future success of K-State,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “The money provided to the university through endowment distributions supports faculty, students, and high-impact programs that address our global challenges.”

K-State said the Foundation’s investment management process is governed by the Asset Management Committee - a standing committee of the foundation board of directors.

“Everyone involved in the governance, research and due diligence of our investment process is keenly aware of the needs of Kansas State University,” said Tim Taylor, chair of the KSU Foundation’s Asset Management Committee. “The investment decisions we make today will generate future earnings that help advance the university’s goals of attracting and keeping highly qualified professors, recruiting and graduating excellent students, and providing resources that champion competitive university research.”

For more information about the investment pool, click HERE.

