KDWP successfully reintroduces threatened fish species

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is reestablishing a native fish species that was once abundant in the sandy streams and rivers of the Kansas and Arkansas river basins.

The Plains Minnow has substantially declined in numbers in numbers statewide since 1970. The declines have long been attributed to changes in streamflow volumes and patterns due to groundwater mining and surface water diversions such as dams, levees, pumping stations, irrigation canals, or other manmade structures.

Over the past two years, KDWP has collected more than 250 mature Plains Minnows from the Salt Fork Arkansas River in Barber County in hopes of propagating the species. The adult fish were safely transported to the Department’s Kansas Aquatic Biodiversity Center in Farlington, Kansas where they were carefully managed to be captively propagated and are set for release into areas where they once thrived.

The initial adult population of Plains Minnows collected from the Wild by KDWP has since grown to more than 2,500 captive-bred fish large enough for stocking in native waters. On Monday, November 7, KDWP systematically released the newly-reared Plains Minnows into the Arkansas River via a public access point in Oxford, Kansas.

“This 2022 year-class of minnows were transferred from the KABC’s live transport trailer to a ‘soft release’ containment structure in the river,” said Dan Mosier II, senior manager of fish culture at KDWP.” This structure, pioneered by KDWP’s Ecological Services Section, allowed the minnows to become fully adjusted to the river’s current before being released.”

While the effort to re-establish the Plains has just started, KDWP said they are confident this initiative, combined with further propagation efforts and monitoring, will serve as a guide for many more native species recovery efforts in the future.

To learn more about threatened and endangered species in Kansas, including the recovery plans KDWP has in place, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.