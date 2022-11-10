Kansas women’s basketball nabs win number one

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks led most of the game against Jacksonville Wednesday night and knocked off the Dolphins 72-61.

Holly Kersgieter led all scorers with 17 points and Taiyanna Jackson provided a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

KU led 42-29 at the half and led by as much as 19 in the first half.

Kansas will be home Nov. 16 against UT- Arlington with tip-off at seven p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.