Kansas women’s basketball nabs win number one

KU guard Holly Kersgieter scoring on a layup against Jacksonville
KU guard Holly Kersgieter scoring on a layup against Jacksonville(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks led most of the game against Jacksonville Wednesday night and knocked off the Dolphins 72-61.

Holly Kersgieter led all scorers with 17 points and Taiyanna Jackson provided a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

KU led 42-29 at the half and led by as much as 19 in the first half.

Kansas will be home Nov. 16 against UT- Arlington with tip-off at seven p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2022 General Election Results
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

ESU outside hitter Leah Mach
ESU’s Leah Mach named All-MIAA selection
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brayden Marcotte.
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brayden Marcotte
Four Washburn volleyball players received All-MIAA honors on Wednesday.
Four Ichabods earn All-MIAA volleyball honors
Former Kansas Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn was named the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday....
Former KU guard named head coach of Brooklyn Nets