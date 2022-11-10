Kansas Game Wardens search for hunter responsible for poaching 8-point buck

ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the hunter responsible for poaching an 8-point deer in Atchison Co.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division says it is searching for information about an 8-point buck that was poached on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.

KDWP indicated that the deer had been shot using a small caliber rifle. The incident happened on McPherson Rd. near 214th in Atchison Co.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should contact Game Warden Porterfield at 785-230-8466.

