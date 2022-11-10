Kansas Game Wardens search for hunter responsible for poaching 8-point buck

KDWP officials search for the person responsible for poaching this buck on Nov. 8, 2022.
KDWP officials search for the person responsible for poaching this buck on Nov. 8, 2022.(KDWP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the hunter responsible for poaching an 8-point deer in Atchison Co.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division says it is searching for information about an 8-point buck that was poached on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.

KDWP indicated that the deer had been shot using a small caliber rifle. The incident happened on McPherson Rd. near 214th in Atchison Co.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should contact Game Warden Porterfield at 785-230-8466.

