Kansas Board of Education recommends removal of Indian mascots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see new mascots at their local high schools soon in the wake of a Board of Education recommendation to remove Indian mascots.

On Thursday morning, Nov. 10, the Kansas State Department of Education announced that the State Board voted to accept and affirm a mascot reform statement and recommendations from the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education Working.

“The Board makes a strong recommendation to Kansas K-12 nontribal schools to adopt the actions recommended in the statement and retire Indian-themed mascots and branding as soon as possible, but no longer than within the next three to five years,” read the motion.

The Board noted that whether a school district chooses to follow the recommendation or not will not have an impact on its accreditation status.

The Board voted 7-1 to approve the move, the only dissenting vote belonged to newly reelected Michelle Dombrosky. Meanwhile, Ben Jones and Jean Clifford voted to abstain.

