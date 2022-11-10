Kansans hear ways to reduce the opioid crisis at community conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans across the state attended the Developing Caring Communities Committed to Action’s (DCCCA) conference to hear more about the opioid crisis the nation is facing, and what can be done to reduce it.

The Kansas Opioid and Stimulant Conference featured several expert speakers at the Hotel Topeka Thursday, explaining various ways to address the crisis – through prescribing, prevention, treatment, recovery, intervention, and law enforcement.

“As a state, we must continue our coordinated approach to fight this debilitating, ever-evolving epidemic,” DCCCA’s Chief Executive Officer Lori Alvarado said. “This conference provides the most relevant information from experts in the field to ensure we have the best resources available to make an impact in our communities.”

“We hope as they leave today, they leave energized. They leave with knowledge, they leave with resources, that they can go back to their community and make a difference and that means saving one life,” said Alvarado. “That’s what it means, it means helping people get treatment, it means helping communities understand that they can have an impact on this huge issue in our state.”

Conference sponsors include the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Beacon Health Options, CareSource, the Opioid Response Network, Holland Pathways, and Valley Hope.

Throughout the day, there were multiple sessions each explaining ways to prevent the opioid crisis from escalating nationwide. 13 NEWS spoke with one speaker, Nicole Augustine, the Advance Implementation specialist for the Opioid Response Network, whose message to society was to stop looking downstream to resolve the crisis but get to the root of the issue to find a solution.

“My main message is the fact that we’ve got to start having upstream approaches to how we address our substance abuse disorder crisis in our country, not just in Kansas, but in our country,” said Augustine. “I use this wonderful parable of a river. Where there is a river and you notice people have fallen in, they are drowning, and as a result we have built hospitals at the riverbank, we invested in life jackets, we do all this work to try to save the people from drowning, yet no one looks up to see why are people falling in in the first place? And when we look up, we notice there is a bridge in disrepair, structural issues are having people fall in.”

Augustine further explained some things that we as a society can do to fight for change, and that includes looking at the community conditions that places a community or person at a higher risk of substance abuse.

“The main thing I can think about to do this [reduce the opioid epidemic] is focusing on prevention and harm reduction, specifically, so prevention strategies are science-based. They allow us to look at what are the risk factors that places a community or person at risk, so we can reduce those, but it also helps us identify what are the protective factors, because we have enough science to know that there are particular environments, and conditions that reduce the likelihood of someone experiencing a substance abuse disorder. Really, the way to help more upstream is how do we improve access to prevention, how do we increase funding for prevention, and how do we get people access to harm reduction too? Because harm reduction is that little in-between right before needing treatment sort of thing, that can offer a lot of great value and I think as a society we have criminalized substance abuse disorders. So, we have been resistant to harm reduction strategies which are more humanizing. Which say, ‘you know what, someone has a disease, we have to help them where they are’ versus saying ‘you have got to be abstinent and stop using forever or we won’t give you treatment,’ which is what people experience.”

If you ever know someone who is using, try your best to be supportive and empathetic to that person, according to Augustine.

“Honestly, I would say to talk with them, to be supportive, be empathetic, but truly to sit alongside them and encouraging that person to seek care and treatment. Really like ‘let me go with you, let me be a part of this,’ if the person is willing. I think the hardest thing for family members is that you love and care about the person, you want to help them out, but then you are also concerned about their use. And until we recognize it is a disease and it requires help from a professional then we don’t -- I don’t think we do enough to encourage our family members and friends to say ‘he look, I am really worried about you, let’s talk to your doctor, let’s get some help and support’ and take that type of strategy and approach.”

If you would like to learn more about how to support someone who is dealing with substance abuse, just go to DCCCA's website

