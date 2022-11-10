Hundreds turn out for annual State of Community event in downtown Topeka

A sellout crowd of around 400 people turned out for the annual State of the Community event...
A sellout crowd of around 400 people turned out for the annual State of the Community event Thursday morning iat the Townsite Avenue Ballroom, 535 S. Kansas Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sellout crowd of around 400 people turned out for the annual State of the Community event Thursday morning in downtown Topeka.

The event began at 8 a.m. at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom, 534 S. Kansas Ave.

Speakers included Shawnee County Commission chairman Aaron Mays and Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla.

A panel of young professionals also took part in a panel discussion led by Forge Executive Director Rhett Flood.

Before the event, Mays said the city and county continue to collaborate on initiatives that are benefiting the entire community.

“The city of Topeka and Shawnee County are working together on a lot of things now,” Mays said, “and I feel like we’ve got probably as good a relationship as we’ve ever had between the two entities.

“A lot of that, I think, stems back to organizations like JEDO -- or the Joint Economic Development Organization -- and the work that we’ve done together for the economic prosperity of our community.”

In his remarks, Mays noted an increase in the county’s population; the addition of new businesses; a decrease in crime; and new projects that are designed to continue the area’s upward economic trajectory.

He also noted work that is taking place to enhance areas in East Topeka and southwest Shawnee County through possible exits off the Kansas Turnpike near S.E. 29th and California Avenue and S.W. 93rd and Auburn Road.

Mays also noted local voters approved an additional 0.2% sales tax in Tuesday’s election to benefit Gage Park, the Topeka Zoo and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

He noted additional improvements are planned for parks across the city of Topeka and Shawnee County.

In his comments, Padilla said his first year as mayor “seemed like two years” because of how busy he has been kept.

He said he was pleased with the demolition of the former White Lakes Mall as well as improvements along S.W. Topeka Boulevard in the south part of the city.

Padilla also noted the partnership and support of Washburn University in efforts to make improvements in Topeka.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan
Kansas man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Kris Kobach on stage after winning Kansas Attorney General race.
Kris Kobach claims victory in tight race for Attorney General

Latest News

Brandon Helm
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants
Wind chills in the teens tonight, 20s for most of tomorrow
Rain mainly SE turnpike, cold tonight
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
Sunflower Showdown sells out for fifth season at K-State
FILE
Thieves steal $1,000 photo from Manhattan alley