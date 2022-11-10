Hundreds turn out for annual State of Community event in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sellout crowd of around 400 people turned out for the annual State of the Community event Thursday morning in downtown Topeka.

The event began at 8 a.m. at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom, 534 S. Kansas Ave.

Speakers included Shawnee County Commission chairman Aaron Mays and Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla.

A panel of young professionals also took part in a panel discussion led by Forge Executive Director Rhett Flood.

Before the event, Mays said the city and county continue to collaborate on initiatives that are benefiting the entire community.

“The city of Topeka and Shawnee County are working together on a lot of things now,” Mays said, “and I feel like we’ve got probably as good a relationship as we’ve ever had between the two entities.

“A lot of that, I think, stems back to organizations like JEDO -- or the Joint Economic Development Organization -- and the work that we’ve done together for the economic prosperity of our community.”

In his remarks, Mays noted an increase in the county’s population; the addition of new businesses; a decrease in crime; and new projects that are designed to continue the area’s upward economic trajectory.

He also noted work that is taking place to enhance areas in East Topeka and southwest Shawnee County through possible exits off the Kansas Turnpike near S.E. 29th and California Avenue and S.W. 93rd and Auburn Road.

Mays also noted local voters approved an additional 0.2% sales tax in Tuesday’s election to benefit Gage Park, the Topeka Zoo and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

He noted additional improvements are planned for parks across the city of Topeka and Shawnee County.

In his comments, Padilla said his first year as mayor “seemed like two years” because of how busy he has been kept.

He said he was pleased with the demolition of the former White Lakes Mall as well as improvements along S.W. Topeka Boulevard in the south part of the city.

Padilla also noted the partnership and support of Washburn University in efforts to make improvements in Topeka.

