Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor after receiving the most votes as a write-in candidate. (Source: WCCO, CITY OF BIRCHWOOD VILLAGE, CNN)
By Allen Henry
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town.

Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate.

She’s out of state celebrating the birth of her granddaughter, but when she returns to Birchwood Village, she’ll have a campaign victory to celebrate, too.

“I am very excited and grateful to all the people who helped and all the people who voted for me and are trusting me to lead the community,” Ford said.

Ford had considered running for mayor earlier this year, but potential health issues in her family kept her from throwing her hat in the ring.

Seemingly against the odds, Ford launched a write-in campaign against the two other candidates in late September, just weeks before Election Day.

According to preliminary results, Ford received 270 write-in votes.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan
Kansas man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Kris Kobach on stage after winning Kansas Attorney General race.
Kris Kobach claims victory in tight race for Attorney General

Latest News

A restaurant in Stuart, Florida, was flooded by storm surge from Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday.
RAW: Storm surge floods restaurant
FILE
Thieves steal $1,000 photo from Manhattan alley
FILE - This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and...
Biden to meet China’s Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks
FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson,...
Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears ‘city of death’