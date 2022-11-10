Free COVID-19 tests still available for all Kansas households

(KY3)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in partnership with multiple organizations, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in all Kansas communities.

KDHE said all Kansas households can now visit accesscovidtests.org to place an order for an additional five at-home COVID test kits. Amazon will then deliver the test kits directly to your house for no charge.

To sign up for the at-home test kits, enter your zip code and then will you will be eligible for the rapid tests to be shipped to your residence.

