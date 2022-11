EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sophomore outside hitter Leah Mach was named an All-MIAA honorable mention.

Mach was 17thin the MIAA with 2.60 kills per set. She finished the season with 276 kills in 29 matches and led the non-liberos for the Hornets with 2.58 digs per set.

