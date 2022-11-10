Elmont Opry stages show with old, new favorites

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Elmont Opry has been bringing us great music for 51 years.

They have another show coming up Friday Nov. 11 and Saturday Nov. 12. Les Bartlett and Clif Walder visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details. Clif event played a little guitar to give viewers a taste of what to expect.

The shows are 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m Saturday. Doors will open one hour ahead of show time. In addition to some of the regular performers, the show will feature Stan and Becky Tichenor.

The shows are held at Elmont United Methodist Church, 6635 NW Church Lane. Tickets are $15. Call 785-249-0908 to reserve your spot, to ensure they don’t sell out!

