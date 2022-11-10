Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. officials are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Brandon Michael Helm, 29, of Lawrence as he is wanted on several outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated Helm is wanted on a felony flee or attempt to elude charge, a felony interference with law enforcement charge, a conviction on felony distribution of heroin in 2019, and an allegation of violations of his probation in a 2018 case for attempted tampering with electronic monitoring.

Anyone with information about Helm’s whereabouts should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

