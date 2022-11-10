3+ million middle, high school students report they use tobacco

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 3 million middle and high school students reported that they used tobacco in 2022.

A study released on Thursday, Nov. 10, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 3.08 million - 11.3% - middle and high school students across the U.S. reported they currently use a tobacco product. This includes 2.51 million - 16.5% - high school students and 530,000 middle schoolers.

The CDC indicated that the study looked at eight commercial tobacco products. E-cigarettes were the most commonly used product among all students for the night year in a row. Those are followed by cigars, cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, hookah, nicotine pouches, heated tobacco products and pipe tobacco.

The study also found that among all race and ethnicity groups, non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native students had the highest percentage use of any tobacco product - 13.5% - while non-Hispanic White students reported the highest percentage of e-cigarette use - 11%. Lastly, non-Hispanic Black students reported the highest percentage of combustible tobacco product use - 5.7%.

The report then compared tobacco use to grades and found that most who reported they did use tobacco mostly got Fs - 27.2%. It also found that 18.3% of students reported severe symptoms of psychological distress and tobacco use. Meanwhile, 16.6% of transgender students reported tobacco use, 16% of lesbian, gay or bisexual students use and 12.5% of students with low family affluence use.

“Commercial tobacco product use continues to threaten the health of our nation’s youth, and disparities in youth tobacco product use persist,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. “By addressing the factors that lead to youth tobacco product use and helping youth to quit, we can give our nation’s young people the best opportunity to live their healthiest lives.”

The CDC noted that the study’s findings were based on data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey - a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of U.S. middle and high school students - which was taken between Jan. 18 and May 31. It said changes in methodology limit its ability to compare 2022 data from previous years.

“It’s clear we’ve made commendable progress in reducing cigarette smoking among our nation’s youth. However, with an ever-changing tobacco product landscape, there’s still more work to be done,” said Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “We must continue to tackle all forms of tobacco product use among youth, including meaningfully addressing the notable disparities that continue to persist.”

The CDC said many factors contribute to teens’ tobacco use, including flavors, marketing and misperceptions of harm. It said most youth who do use tobacco products - including e-cigarettes - want to quit.

The study’s findings also suggest continuing disparities in tobacco use which could be attributed to greater exposure to tobacco promotion and advertising and greater retail density - among other systematic factors. Other factors include social determinants of health such as where students live, learn, work and play.

There are ongoing efforts at national, state and local levels to help reduce youth tobacco use such as enforcing the federal minimum age of sale, the FDA’s ongoing action against sales of unauthorized e-cigarettes, state and community restrictions on tobacco flavors, efforts to raise the price and prohibit public indoor use, media campaigns and other education efforts.

The CDC said commercial tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the U.S. It said nearly all tobacco product use begins during youth and young adulthood.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.