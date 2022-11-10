2 charged after video doorbell records child being beaten in Independence

Terry L. Watson and Tiffnee Hockaday.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man and woman have been charged after a video doorbell recorded a child being beaten in Independence, Missouri.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 33-year-old Terry L. Watson has been charged with one count of first-degree assault or, in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child. He is also facing one count of abuse or neglect of a child.

Tiffnee Hockaday, 38, has been charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child.

According to court documents, Independence police had received reports that a child’s beating had been captured on video. Their investigation led them to video captured by a Ring doorbell.

A viewer shared that same video with KCTV5 News. According to the Independence Police Department, the video had been circulating on social media and warrants were issued Watson and Hockaday’s arrest on Wednesday.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the video shows Hockaday throwing the victim -- by his arm -- to Watson.

Watson is then seen punching the child’s back with a closed fist four times. Watson then covers the child’s nose and mouth with one hand as he continues to punch the child, hard, in the chest and stomach. He then holds his hand over the child’s mouth and tells him to “shut up.”

Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 bond for Hockaday and $75,000 bond for Watson. Both are in custody.

The Independence Police Department notes that the child seen in the video is safe.

“Thanks to all that saw the video and reported it to us so action could be taken,” the Independence Police Department added.

