Wrestling show to benefit Topeka’s Holy Family School

A wrestling show at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Ctr will raise money for Holy Family School
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local school is turning to wrestling to wrestle up some funds.

Travis Lamb, principal of Holy Family School in Topeka, and Daniel Brown, general manager of OCW Pro Wrestling, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about their upcoming wrestling show and how it will benefit the school.

The fundraiser is Saturday, Nov. 12 at Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center, 214 NE Branner. Doors open at noon with the show starting at 1 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 at the door, with children 5 and under free, along with Holy Family School families.

