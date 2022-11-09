Wednesday forecast: Warm and windy, cold front tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We have one more day of warm temperatures before a strong cold front pushes through tomorrow leading to a cold afternoon and the cold air sticking around for a while. Scattered showers/storms are also possible with tomorrow’s front.

Taking Action:

Have the sunglasses handy today with decreasing clouds (uncertainty exists on how quickly clouds clear out and how much sun we actually have).

COLD FRONT TOMORROW: Most spots will still be in the mid-upper 60s at sunrise but that cold front will be close to north-central KS and pushing through during the morning hours leading to most spots if not all of northeast KS in the 40s by 5pm. The drop in temperatures will be the bigger weather story compared to the rain chance.

Get ready for lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s by Friday into next week. Make sure your heater is working properly and find those heavier coats, hats, gloves, etc



Tomorrow’s cold front is the focus in the short term with temperatures in the 60s at sunrise but quickly pushing through during the morning. Areas southeast of the turnpike have the highest chance of reaching the 70s before the cool down. Most spots will have 40s by 5pm. As for rainfall, the higher rainfall totals will be southeast of the turnpike but not much and only in the 0.10″-0.25″ range.

Normal High: 58/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out in the morning cloud cover. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph. The record in Topeka is 79° (1999 & 2012). The only chance of tying or even breaking the record is if we have more sun than expected. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Isolated showers/storms may start to develop after 4am in north-central KS but most activity will likely hold off until sunrise. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms. A few storms may be strong to severe with wind the primary hazard however lightning is the main concern overall. Temperatures falling behind a cold front with most spots in the 40s and 50s by 2pm. Winds SW/NW 15-30 mph.

With breezy conditions continuing Thursday night into Friday wind chills will be in the teens (single digits possible near the Nebraska border) in the morning and staying in the 20s for most of the day. At least it will be sunny.

Temperatures remain cold this weekend into next week although not looking to be as windy as Friday which will help. There will be a storm system impacting southern Kansas and Oklahoma for the first half of the work week and if there’s any shift northward that may increase our chances for precipitation. For now will just have the cloud cover in the forecast while keeping it dry.

Wind risk mainly in the morning, 50-60 mph wind gusts are possible in any stronger storms. (SPC/WIBW)

