Washburn University sorority chapter to host blood drive

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sorority chapter at Washburn University will host a community-wide blood drive.

Washburn University says its chapter of the Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc., will host a blood drive between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Petro Allied Health Building, on SW Mulvane St.

To make a donation appointment, donors should click HERE and use the sponsor code: WashburnU or call 800-RED-CROSS.

Washburn noted that donors should ensure they bring their photo ID, eat food and drink plenty of water before their appointment.

