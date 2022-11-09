Washburn University sorority chapter to host blood drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sorority chapter at Washburn University will host a community-wide blood drive.

Washburn University says its chapter of the Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc., will host a blood drive between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Petro Allied Health Building, on SW Mulvane St.

To make a donation appointment, donors should click HERE and use the sponsor code: WashburnU or call 800-RED-CROSS.

Washburn noted that donors should ensure they bring their photo ID, eat food and drink plenty of water before their appointment.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.