Washburn basketball coaches look to build on successes

Washburn basketball coaches Lora Westling and Brett Ballard visited Eye on NE Kansas
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With their respective regular seasons tipping off Friday, Washburn University basketball coaches Lora Westling and Brett Ballard are excited to see what their teams can accomplish.

The pair visited Eye on Northeast Kansas Tuesday. Their teams had the day off, as part of an NCAA initiative encouraging student athletes to participate in elections.

Westling is in her first year leading the team. She played for her predecessor, Ron McHenry, when the Ichabods won the Division II National Championship. Ballard enters his sixth season. He played at KU, under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. Both say being part of successful programs as players helps cultivate a culture of success as coaches.

The women’s team hosts SW Oklahoma State Friday, Nov. 11 at Lee Arena. The men’s team takes on Henderson State Friday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City as part of the Central Regional Challenge.

